Marlene Green Launches a New Book "7 Secrets to Attraction: How to Be Irresistible to Everybody" on Amazon.com Paperback and Kindle

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Internationally recognized image coach, Marlene Green, releases her second book in both paperback and Kindle through the Amazon.com website. Her second book entitled, “7 Secrets to Attraction: How to Be Irresistible to Everybody,” focuses on 7 methods to achieve greater success in life through the use of human attraction. Attraction increases business and influence, and builds effective teams. Attraction consistently helps people achieve greater satisfaction in business and life.



Attraction is at the base of all success. It starts from within and then is reflected outwardly in gestures, manners, body language, attitude and everything we do. Attraction makes a huge difference in the attitudes of others. The formula is simple:



Attraction = Success



Attraction is infectious and builds positive outcomes in almost every situation. The 7 Secrets of Attraction shows seven ways to make life easy and to build the skills of attracting others automatically. Program others to respond positively to you before you even meet them. Not only will people be more willing to buy what you are selling, but you will increase unsolicited help and assistance when you aren’t even asking for it. Imagine receiving leads from people out of the blue, or someone that becomes your friend through your attractive reputation. All is possible when you put the secrets to attraction to use.



Prior to launching her own firm, Marlene Green worked for Warner Brothers and the Jenny Jones Show, where she was twice nominated for an Emmy. The Jenny Jones Show and other properties of Warner Brothers, including Jerry Springer and Multi Media Productions, utilized her expertise to develop on-air talent. Marlene has served as a contributing writer for Vogue and Glamour magazines and has authored numerous articles in the Chicago Sun-Times in her area of expertise. She has also appeared on Fox News and NBC.



As a professional executive coach, trainer, image consultant, and author, Marlene provides team-building strategies, executive coaching expertise, and talent development for senior executives. She works with Fortune 500 corporations, small businesses, and academia. She is known internationally as an expert who consistently provides successful strategies and proven results for groups and individuals.



Marlene is also an insightful lecturer and has been a valued resource as Executive Coaching Instructor for the Kellogg School of Management for over 10 years.



With more than 25 years of experience, Marlene designed and presents on the Distinction of Leadership Presence, The 7 Secrets of Attraction, and The Science of Leadership Intelligence programs. She trained with Newfield Coaching in Boulder, Colorado, in its Coaching Excellence in Organizations program that focuses on training specific-to-business organizations. She is credentialed by the International Coach Federation (ICF) as a Professional Certified Coach (PCC), and is certified in Generative Leadership in Coaching Excellence in Organizations. She is certified to deliver DiSC personality profiles, and is a leading resource on transforming professional images. Marlene also participated as a presenter on Leadership Presence in the Face of Overwhelm for the European Mentor and Coaching Council in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



About Marlene Green & Associates

Marlene Green & Associates is an organization focused on executive coaching, corporate training, teamwork, public speaking and personal image and branding. Marlene’s team provides talent development for senior executives. Marlene Green & Associates provides services to Fortune 500 corporations, small businesses, and academia. For more information go to http://MarleneGreenAssociates.com or call (773) 294-0749



