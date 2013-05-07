Marmi Shoes Announces the Launch of Its New Summer Shoe Line

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- In time for summer, St. Louis specialty boutique retailer, Marmi Shoes, launches its new fun, vibrant summer line, shoes designed to fit any structure or 4 to 13 size. The stylish shoes are created by the world's top designers, including Eric Javits, Sesto Meucci and Vaneli. Keeping with Marmi's philosophy, the new line provides "women with quality footwear that looks great, feels great and fits great." Popular brands and styles are Ertha, Tallis, Apline, Kaesha and Marieke. Top selling shoes in the new line are designed with the highly recognizable multi-fuchsia print.



Perfectly stylish with summer skirts and dresses, these popular brands are built with a flexible rubber sole, wedge heel and prints that offer luxury. In addition to providing added heel and ankle support, the open toed shoes are designed for maximum foot health. Because of the padded platform, women can comfortably wear the shoes for hours while they enjoy walking indoors or outdoors.



Pastel, black, white, brown and beige are colors the shoes come in. A heel strap offers extra heel and ankle support on some of the stylish shoes. Other luxury shoes in the line are built with an open heel, providing the type of welcomed freedom women are passionate for. Casual corporate office events, summer socials, family get-togethers and indoor and outdoor entertainment attractions are some occasions the footwear is a perfect match for.



Benefits like these are attainable because, as Marmi's leadership expresses at its official website, "We demand perfection from the design of our shoes to the selection of superior quality leathers and fabrics." Furthermore, "Our store personnel are handpicked and trained in proper fit, fashion consultation and the Marmi method of individual customer attention and satisfaction."



A love of the best quality footwear is celebrated at Marmi Shoes. Women who share an appreciation for a quality, stylish shoe, the type of footwear that provides a luxury appearance can shop the retailer's website (http://shop.marmishoes.com) or visit one of Marmi's 22 locations. Telephone support is generally available for online shoppers Monday through Friday from 8 am until 6 pm (CST), and on Saturday from 10 am until 2 pm (CST).



Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Marmi Shoes is a division of Wolff Shoe, a fourth-generation, family owned business, a privately owned company that was founded in 1918. After it opened its doors in 1986, Marmi Shoes developed a top tier reputation in the foot fashion market, namely becoming known as a recognizable leader in European influenced accessories and footwear. The company operates more than 20 retail stores throughout the United States. Slim width, narrow width, medium width, and wide width shoes, sandals, sports shoes, pumps and boots are sold by Marmi Shoes. Other fashion items carried by the retailer include handbags. Some accessories come in colors or prints that match popular shoes sold by the women's footwear specialty store.



