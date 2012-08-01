Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Maronda Homes, a builder of new homes in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Georgia and Florida, has revealed the video tour of 'The Monroe' floor plan which is part of Maronda's 'Presidential Series of Homes' featuring virtual animation technology. This is the second video of the 'Presidential Series of Homes' video tour series that they will be launching over the next several months. The video tour is available on Youtube and on Maronda Homes' website at http://www.marondahomes.com.



National Sales Director of Maronda Homes, John Ceranic III, said, "The Maronda Homes Video Series provides a life-like video walk-through of our homes, allowing our home buyers to get a real sense of the home's scale and flow. Also, our video tours save our buyers hours in preview appointments and open houses. In short, It makes the home selection process much smoother and easier for our buyers."



The Monroe is one floor plan out of several in the "Presidential Series of Homes" that Maronda Homes has to offer. It has stately elegance and is a beautifully appointed residence. This Presidential Home includes such features as 9 foot ceilings, crown molding, wainscoting, double staircases, solid hardwood flooring and an open concept plan. It is a floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, over 3,500 square feet of living space and a 3 car garage.



Entering the front door, you first walk into a large versatile space that is large enough to be a Music room with a Grand Piano in which guests could be serenaded while they are eating in the grand formal dining room. The dining room flows right into the large family room which boasts a cozy fireplace for those chilly evenings and loads of natural light from the oversized windows.



The kitchen is conveniently located beside the family room and dining room for easy access to all of one's culinary delights. The highlights of this chef’s kitchen include granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, under mount sink, wine cooler, double ovens and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast bar is also great for quick meals, party buffets or coffee and conversation with friends.



The Master Retreat of this 4 bedroom floor plan includes a back lit tray ceiling, inviting nooks and room to relax and enjoy.



Currently The Monroe floor plan is available in the Pittsburgh, PA area in the Maronda Farms community http://www.marondahomes.com/single-family-homes/pittsburgh/marondafarms and soon in Columbus, Ohio.