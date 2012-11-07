Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Marrazzo Landscaping announces new products for landscaping designs in Bucks County. While the Bucks County landscapers offer a wide selection of landscaping designs to create an ideal outdoor paradise for their customers, they also make sure to use the finest, richest products to enhance the beauty for each landscaping design. Products include outdoor kitchens, patios and decks, EP Henry pavers, bricks natural stone walkways and more.



With each of their landscaping products, the Yardley landscape design company strives to create a tie between synthetic materials and the natural surrounding environment. Their products and services can be integrated into any new construction, existing construction or renovation on residential and commercial properties. Each landscaping design is tailored to a customer’s specifications and visions to create the outdoor destination they have always dreamed of.



Mitch, a customer from Yardley, PA., had this to say about the PA landscaping company and the job they completed for him: “The wall is awesome......such a nice job and so much nicer than we could have imagined......can't wait for the rest of the landscaping work. If I can ever be a reference for your company's work and your attention to "project management", please always feel free to give out my name and number.”



About J. Marrazzo Landscaping

J. Marrazzo Landscaping is a full service landscaping firm that has been serving the Bucks County, PA area since 1976. Joe Marrazzo, owner/manager, oversees every project performed by his very experienced Pennsylvania landscape designer and installation team. Their team will design and install a unique personal design to enhance a customer’s property.



For more information, visit http://www.marrazzolandscaping.com