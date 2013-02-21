Marrazzo Landscaping Is Now Offering Landscape Designs for Spring 2013

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Due to the current economy, many homeowners are staying home which makes outdoor living spaces becoming an increasingly popular trend. Homeowners are looking for ways to enhance their property, so when it comes time to put it on the market, it will have great resell value with a new PA landscape design from Marrazzo Landscaping for Spring 2013. Many homeowners have a hard time designing or imagining a cohesive plan that will add value to the home and will make it enjoyable. Whether one is looking for added living room space or an outdoor kitchen, their professional designers can come up with a suitable layout.



The crews at Marrazzo Landscaping simply love creating an outdoor space for people so they can enjoy every inch of their property. By being able to enjoy the natural outdoor elements, it can bring on a calming and serene feel. For homeowners looking to relax outdoors all year round, they can have a fireplace built into the patio or landscape design, which can be a great change of pace, especially during the wintertime. New patios from the New Jersey landscaping company will allow those who love the outdoors but get stuffy during the cold weather to stay connected with nature. By adding on square footage to the home, it can really help, especially if the interior has an odd layout or is not open concept.



For patio landscaping in New Jersey, the professionals at Marrazzo Landscaping will work hand in hand with homeowners who are not quite sure what they want in their design. With open forms of communication, their designers strive to grasp a feel of the homeowner’s vision. Adding on an outdoor living space can create more square footage, therefore adding value to the home. A natural extension of the home creates more room for entertaining guests and if one was interested in an outdoor kitchen, this would be even more ideal. With the proper landscaping decor, Marrazzo will be sure to add value, accent existing home features, and create a focal point giving the home character. They will work with any homeowner in perfected patio designs and landscaping.



About Marrazzo Landscaping

Located in the heart of Bucks County, PA the full service landscaping company J. Marrazzo Landscaping has been around since 1976. The owner and manager of the organization, Joe Marrazzo deals with every project personally in making sure his experienced professional landscapers are surpassing all homeowner’s expectations. Being that Marrazzo is staffed with some extremely innovative and creative designers, homeowners will be sure to have a very unique, one of a kind design for their home.



