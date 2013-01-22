Marrazzo Landscaping Now Enables PA and NJ Residents to See Their Home in a Whole New Light with Landscape Design Lighting

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Nothing is more pleasing than coming home to a professional, beautiful lit home allowing homeowners to enjoy their landscape even when it’s dark out. By providing just the right amount of lighting to accent existing features, it is able to prevent any accidents from occurring at night. Don’t miss out on highlighting those favorite flowers and shrubbery in the walkway or around the deck. Marrazzo Landscaping now offers a variety of landscape design lighting for Pennsylvania homes that will create the most charming curb appeal.



Whether one recently had their driveway redone with pavers or a new deck installed, adding landscape lighting will provide a soft pleasing look. There is no reason all the hard work should be forgotten about at nightfall, which is why Marrazzo Landscaping’s experienced designers and contractors will create the most compelling lighting that will feature the greatest assets and focal points of the exterior. Landscape design lighting in Pennsylvania homes can be done not only to the front but also outback. With lighting around outback, it can prevent any injuries from happening when out there in the winter enjoying the fire on a clear night while roasting marshmallows. By simply having lighting for decks and landscaping in New Jersey and PA homes, it can alarm potential burglars that someone is home or allow for no dark hiding places.



Marrazzo Landscaping can create a warm and inviting home giving off a subtle glow on one’s greenery that lasts every season. It is almost of an art form where the designers for decks and landscaping in Pennsylvania create a beautiful ambiance highlighting areas deserve to be shown. Even thought it is the winter, it doesn’t mean the home can’t be beautiful without all the spring tulips, or rose bushes in bloom, landscape lighting can have the home stand out from the rest of the neighborhood.



About Marrazzo Landscaping

Located in the heart of Bucks County, PA the full service landscaping company J. Marrazzo Landscaping has been around since 1976. The owner and manager of the organization, Joe Marrazzo deals with every project personally in making sure his experienced professional landscapers are surpassing all homeowner’s expectations. Being that Marrazzo is staffed with some extremely innovative and creative designers, homeowners will be sure to have a very unique, one of a kind design for their home.



For more information, visit http://www.marrazzolandscaping.com/.