Marrazzo Landscaping Now Offering Composite Decking

Wood decks need regular maintenance to preserve its original look. Wood decks will fade, crack, shrink, and rot over time. To preserve the wood for as long as possible, the deck needs to be power washed and sealed regularly. Composite decking is more expensive, however it has a much longer lifespan and yearly maintenance is not required. This will save money down the road, so most find it worth it for the initial investment. The only maintenance that composite decking needs is some washing to remove dirt and bring it back to its original appearance. Composite decking may not have the look and feel that natural wood has, but composite decking is available in many different colors and can be made to have the look of real wood. Composite decking also resists mold, stains, insects, and meets even the strictest of fire codes. Composite decking is an environmentally friendly choice as it’s made from all recycled materials and doesn’t destroy any natural growing trees to make the product. Another reason it’s environmentally friendly is because it doesn’t require stains or sealants that can contain many harmful chemicals.



Composite decking can last up to 30 years with no maintenance costs. Even though there are many benefits to composite decking, natural wood decking may be the best choice for some homes. Nothing beats the look of natural wood and may be worth the time and cost of the maintenance for years to come. Call J. Marrazzo Landscaping to discuss all the options available for decking and feel comfortable that the decision being made is an informed decision.



About J. Marrazzo

J. Marrazzo Landscaping is a full service landscaping firm that has been serving the Bucks County, PA area since 1976. Joe Marrazzo, owner/manager, oversees every project performed by his very experienced Pennsylvania landscape designer and installation team. Their team will design and install a unique personal design to enhance a customer’s property.



For more information, visit http://www.marrazzolandscaping.com.