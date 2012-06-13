New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Couplewise is the ideal gift for anyone who hopes to help their dad or significant other to clarify their most important relationship needs and get them met. The web-based platform facilitates relationship health and fulfillment in both the romantic and professional settings. Couplewise is available free of charge at

http://couplewise.com/, through June 30, 2012.



Unlike many ‘marriage apps,’ Couplewise.com taps the wisdom of the best scientists and therapists, and most importantly, the collective knowledge of couples that have solved or transcended similar relationship challenges. Couplewise beta enables couples to quickly diagnose and navigate those challenges. Then provides actionable guidance and support to address them.



“Whether you give it to your Father, on Father's day, or to your mate on your anniversary, it's the only app out there that says, ‘Because I love you so much, I really want to know and better understand your needs and how we can better meet them.’ What better way to show your love than that?“ asks Dr. Gary Krane, PhD., Couplewise CEO & Co-Founder. “It’s about time we use technology for what’s really predictive of human happiness; which is not how many people you know or how many clever ways you can find to distract yourself, but rather how well you love and are loved by those closest to you.”



In the coming weeks, Couplewise will be adding more value to its users by releasing new features such as: empathic listening; conflict resolution; and making and keeping agreements. Users will have access to groundbreaking tools that address some of the most complex and challenging aspects of maintaining healthy relationships.



About Couplewise

CoupleWise is a robust, scientifically based web platform that empowers participants to create and maintain healthy, happy relationships in all facets of their lives. Although the platform was only recently released in public beta, it has already garnered testimonials from some of America’s leading therapists and marriage researchers. Couplewise is now available in a free, public beta at http://couplewise.com, until June 30, 2012.