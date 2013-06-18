Marriage Expert Explains Top Ten Reasons for Divorce

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Some couples meet, fall in love, marry and live happily ever after. Other couples meet, marry and end up divorcing. There are many reasons couples divorce, from growing apart to religious differences, child rearing, addiction, money, sexual issues and more.



Michael Cross, a marriage expert who has spent the last decade developing a comprehensive system to help men repair broken marriages, knows all the main reasons marriages fail. He shares his extensive research on what works in healthy marriages in his Marriage Savior system.



The system works with husbands and wives individually to attain their ideal selves so that together they can be happy, thriving couples. The program addresses the top reasons for divorce with the differences of men and women in mind.



"I hear it every day: 'Tell me how to save my marriage,'" Michael Cross said. "Every marriage has challenges, and saving a troubled one takes commitment and a large time investment from both people. One person can’t do all the right things and have the marriage survive."



The Marriage Savior system is an instant blueprint for the joyful, passionate, rock-solid marriage men and their wives deserve. It includes four comprehensive manuals and two audio CDs that will help men understand their wives' needs in order to save their marriages. The system also comes with an exclusive email address directly to the author for one-on-one, VIP email coaching from Cross himself.



The Marriage Savior system is available for purchase online for $197. The course comes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee.



Learn more about the system at http://www.savemarriagecentral.com/.



Contact: Marissa Veronica

(458) 206-0616

customercare@savemarriagecentral.com