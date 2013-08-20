Marriage Hopefuls Learning Foreign Languages

St Petersburg, Russia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Languagegirl.com announced today the release of three new ‘language for dating’ language courses. These three courses cover Russian, German and Spanish.



Languagegirl editors state that conventional language courses do not cover the most pressing reason as to why many individuals opt to learn a new language. They state that the pre-eminent reason why many folks are learning a new language is to explore the possibility of finding love in a culture other than their own.



With a new boom in international and cross cultural marriages, the need to learn a new language has become a real need. Russian is a favored language, with many North Americans making a beeline for Eastern Europe.



It is even rumored that at least one celebrity who have been in the news recently is pursuing one of these language courses to improve his chances of finding a relationship in Russia or South America.



Psychologists agree that making a language course purposeful and goal oriented in such a way that there is an immediate visible objective improves the overall performance. In this manner, the “Learn Russian for Dating”, “Learn Spanish for Dating” and “Learn German for Dating” courses have been well received, especially among students and older individuals who are seeking a change of scenery.



Languagegirl claims that their methodology is tailored for busy individuals who do not have the time or inclination to sit and study. The entire course is tailored with one objective in mind, namely how to meet, date and win a foreign language speaker. Interestingly the course even includes phrases for breakups and fights. “We want to keep things realistic”, according to the languagegirl editors.



Languagegirl promises to add Asian languages such as Chinese and Hindi over the next couple of years. For more information, please visit http://www.languagegirl.com .



About Languagegirl.com

Languagegirl is a language training company which focuses on the relationships and romance aspects of language learning. The company specializes in providing economically priced language courses that makes learning a new language an attractive option for more individuals who would not otherwise consider it. http://www.languagegirl.com .



For Media Contact:

Katrina Ivanovich

professionalsoftware@live.com

Website : http://www.languagegirl.com