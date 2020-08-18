Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Marrone Bio Innovations directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Davis based Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $21.22 million in 2018 to $29.37 million in 2019,and that its Net Loss increased from $20.21 million in 2018 to $37.17 million in 2019.



Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) declined in April 2020, to as low as $0.61 per share.



On August 17, 2020, NASDAQ: MBII shares closed at $1.45 per share.



