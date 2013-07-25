Marsh Farm Kids Fest in Essex Set to Be Children's Glasto Equivalent, Says the Partyman Company

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- A brand new two-day kid’s event is set to go down a storm at Essex’s best loved family farm this summer.



Marsh Farm’s new owners The Partyman Company are set to announce their arrival in style in the coming weeks. The firm is gearing up to host its very first Kids Fest from 10th – 11th August, an all-round entertainment extravaganza that’s sure to amaze and enthral children of all ages (and their parents too!).



Visitors will be about to amble between dozens of shows and attractions throughout the course of the event. From vintage fun fair rides to an inflatable village, a Big Top Circus and a Wild West Show, The Partyman Company has ensured there will be plenty on offer for kids of all ages and interests.



The event’s main stage will host a wide variety of acts, including Mini Shows from Fireman Sam and Fifi and the Flowertots on Saturday and Bob the Builder and the ZingZillas on Sunday. The BBC’s very own Mister Maker will be taking to the stage across the weekend to show off his creative skills and inspire little ones to get crafty, while Justin Bieber and One Direction tribute acts are scheduled to top off each night with their energetic renditions of some of today’s top tunes.



Sam Tyler, one of the organisers responsible for the smooth-running of Kids Fest, has likened the event to a ‘Glastonbury for kids’ and is looking forward to seeing all of her team’s hard work spring to life in a few weeks’ time.



“We’ve really gone the extra mile to ensure that Kids Fest offers everything families in Essex need to have a great time, and as the ticket price includes access to all the different zones, the event is excellent value for money too,” she says.



Tickets can be reserved via Marsh Farm’s website and will also be available on the gate (subject to availability). Alternatively, please phone the hotline on 08450 345 111 to book. Discounts are available for Marsh Farm Annual Pass Holders.



Businesses and sole traders keen to get involved with the event can also register as an exhibitor and organise their very own trade stand. There are only a limited number of stands available so please contact Sam directly for further information.



The Partyman Company Limited is the UK’s best-loved children’s entertainment company, supplying experienced kid's entertainers, DJs, magicians, make-up artists and other professional acts to Essex, London and the rest of the South East of England.



The team are always striving to offer exceptional customer service to all of their customers and as such the company and its various divisions have won several awards for their event planning services, including Party and Playcentre Operators of the Year. For more information or to book an entertainer for your party, please visit Partyman’s website.