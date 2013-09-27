Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group: Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group: Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (Marshall ADG) designs, develops, manufactures and markets aerospace components and specialist vehicles for defense and commercial applications. The company provides customized and bespoke solutions for command and control, ground control stations, C4ISTAR, medical, scientific investigation, and specialist workshops. It specializes in the design and manufacturing of vehicle equipment including load beds, trays, flat racks and armoring. Additionally, it offers a wide range of services including conversion, modification, maintenance, design, test and certification, and logistic support for military, corporate and civil aircraft and land systems. Furthermore, it supplies contract and permanent personnel for aviation industry. Marshall ADG operates as a subsidiary of Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited, and is headquartered in Cambridge, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142842/marshall-aerospace-and-defence-group-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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United States

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