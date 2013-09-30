Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited: Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited: Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited (Marshall) is an airline engineering and automobile retailing company. The company designs and manufactures aero structures systems and components. It offers aviation services such as avionics upgrades, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), ground test, modification and flight test. It also supplies contract and permanent aviation and skilled personnel. Additionally, it leases and rents cars and commercial vehicles. The company provides specialist vehicles, protected logistics and fleet solutions for defense industry. Furthermore, it owns and operates Cambridge Airport. It operates through a network of 70 franchised automotive dealerships in the UK and represents 25 manufacturer brands. Marshall is headquartered in Cambridge, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142841/marshall-of-cambridge-holdings-limited-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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