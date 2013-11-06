MarshallTalk $1.99 Black Friday Deals Are Active Now Until Midnight November 30, 2013

Champaign, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- MarshallTalk.com has decided to launch their Black Friday Deals extremely early as part of the excitement they have with completing the relaunch of the New & Improved http://www.marshalltalk.com a Blog + Internet Talk Show + Deals website all-in-one. They believe their customers, talk show listeners, and blog enthusiast will like the new cleaner layout and later talk show time. Marshall, the founder of MarshallTalk.com, said, "We are just so excited about our new setup we couldn't think of anything else that we could do to show our enthusiasm. So I said lets just roll out our Black Friday Deals right now along with the completed relaunch and see what happens." MarshallTalk.com's Black Friday Deals are actually active to be purchased right now up until midnight November 30, 2013. Marshall said "The plan is to feature 16 Black Friday Deals and replace them as they sell out, which potentially can lead to many different Black Friday Deals being featured before the sale ends at midnight 11/30/13. As you probably noticed, we started out featuring all DVD Deals and plan on adding various range of products during the duration of the Black Friday sale."



As previously reported MarshallTalk the Internet Call-In Talk Show originally created in 2004 is back for a new season at the new time of 5pm to 7pm CST starting November 7, 2013. MarshallTalk was one of the hottest but controversial independent online Talk Shows early in its existence. Of course, during 2004 through 2006 there were not a lot of Call-in Talk Shows on the Internet, so the Talk Shows extreme popularity could have been a result of minimal competition. MarshallTalk.com has launched a New Marketing campaign that includes extreme Deal offers and an intense interaction with supporters and non supporters through Social Media. They are hoping the combination of these extreme Unique Deal offers and Social Media will help them go Viral again.



Marshall said "We finally did it. I don't know if you can tell by my voice, but I am extremely excited. I'm excited about a myriad of things, but nothing more than finally being able to stick to my guns and not having to worry about losing Sponsors due to something I wrote on the Blog or said on the Talk Show. I have never been one to bite my tongue. I believe honesty and fair debate is crucial to discussing and resolving most issues." Marshall has stated many times on and off the air, how much he doesn't like the possible effect Sponsors/Advertisers may have on debates regarding minor to very important issues. Marshall said "I personally don't believe there are many honest brokers out there when someone is lining your pockets while telling you what to do. I don't think this affects everyone; however, it has an impact on more then enough in the Traditional Media and Social Media. We have many issues that need to be resolved without someone paying for a specific result contrary to the interest of the good people of the United States of America." MarshallTalk.com has completely committed to being financed by selling Daily Deals with a small mix of Third-Party non Sponsored Banner Advertising, which means MarshallTalk.com currently doesn't have any official sponsors.



Social Media Contacts:

Twitter Address: www.twitter.com/MarshallTalk

Wizpert Address: www.wizpert.com/MarshallTalk

MySpace Address: www.myspace.com/MarshallTalk

Facebook Address: www.facebook.com/MarshallTalk

Instagram Address: www.instagram.com/MarshallTalkShow

BlogTalkRadio Address: www.blogtalkradio.com/MarshallTalk