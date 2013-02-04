MarshallTalk Broadcast a Special Show Addressing the Positives and Negatives of Single Parenting.

Champaign, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Marshall, the Host of MarshallTalk, is being his usual controversial self talking about the positives and negatives of being a Single Parent and how it impacts the current and future life of their children. Marshall believes he is keeping it real by addressing some of the issues that impact Single Parents and their children on his latest broadcast titled "What are the Negatives & Positives of being a Single Parent?." Marshall was known for dealing with difficult and controversial issues like this many years ago in the mid 2000's when his Independent Internet Talk Show MarshallTalk was very popular during the beginning of the Social Media boom. Marshall said, "I believe Single Parents need to be criticized about how they raise their kids; however, I believe Two-Parent households should be held to the same standard. It is hard being any type of Parent nowadays with Pop Culture being so powerful and in many cases more powerful then any Parents. Of course Single Parents have a tougher job in most cases, and we have to understand that not all Single Parents are the same, and not all the circumstances surrounding them becoming Single Parents are the same." Marshall understands many people will agree and disagree with his keeping it real views, which is why The MarshallTalk Show encourages listener participation via Call-ins during the Live Broadcast.



Marshall believes this issue has lots of people losing focus on the bigger issue which is our children and the faith of their futures if current trends in all types of families continue. Marshall said, "It seems like when people talk about Single Parenting, many are looking for someone to point the finger at on both sides, instead of how we deal with this issue and start the process of reducing the situation or the side effects that may be encountered as a result." Marshall also thinks all Single Parenting situations can not be looked at the same. He thinks there are four different groups most Single Parents fit into, which are: People that choose to be Single Parents; People that end up being Single Parents because of Divorce or Widowing; People that end up as Single Parents because they were never actually in a real relationship, because they were thinking about what they considered fun without considering the consequences; and People that were in serious relationships that don't work out for a variety of reasons. Marshall said, "In my opinion the most troubling group of Single Parents which many fit into nowadays, but will not openly admit, are people that are dating or hooking up just because of superficial reasons or excessive partying, which end up being Single Parents due to behavior that is considered having fun without thinking."



This episode of the MarshallTalk Show will be broadcast live Feburary 5, 2013 from 1pm to 3pm CST and will be also available via Podcast after the live broadcast at http://www.marshalltalk.com. Listeners can call the show during the live broadcast at 347-945-6222, please note this phone number is only available during the live broadcast between 1pm and 3pm Central Standard Time.



