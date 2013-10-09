MarshallTalk Launches New Weekly Deals: All DVDs on Sale for $2.99 Each with Free Shipping

Champaign, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- MarshallTalk has rolled out more interesting weekly deals as part of the evolving relaunch of the New & Improved http://www.marshalltalk.com a Blog + Internet Talk Show + Daily Deals website all-in-one. Marshall, the founder of MarshallTalk.com, said, "I think we should not only offer unique deals, but also deals that are more in tune with the current shopping trends. This way our Weekly Deals, along with our other Daily Deal offers will be appealing to our website visitors whether they are supporters of the MarshallTalk Show or not." This deal seems perfect for anyone that is a major sports fan, or motorsport enthusiast. An interesting twist to this offer is the fact that MarshallTalk.com offers additional wholesale volume discounts if you need multiples for gifts or reselling purposes. While these Weekly Deals seems to be priced extremely well with additonal discount options and free shipping, unfortunately it is very targeted to a specific audience of consumers.



As previously reported MarshallTalk the Internet Call-In Talk Show originally created in 2004 is back for a new season at the new time of 5pm to 7pm CST starting October 15, 2013. MarshallTalk was one of the hottest but controversial independent online Talk Shows early in its existence. Of course, during 2004 through 2006 there were not a lot of Call-in Talk Shows on the Internet, so the Talk Shows extreme popularity could have been a result of minimal competition. MarshallTalk.com has launched a New Marketing campaign that includes extreme Weekly Deal offers and an intense interaction with supporters and non supporters through Social Media. They are hoping the combination of these extreme Unique Weekly Deal offers and Social Media will help them go Viral again.



Marshall said "The new format is very exciting, especially when I think about not having to worry about losing Sponsors due to something I wrote on the Blog or said on the Talk Show. I have never been one to bite my tongue. I believe honesty and fair debate is crucial to discussing and resolving most issues." Marshall's excitement is due to the new format MarshallTalk.com http://www.marshalltalk.com has taken, they no longer solicit Sponsors. The service is financed by selling Daily Deals with a small mix of Banner Advertising, so the Show doesn't have any official sponsors. MarshallTalk is also rolling out Deal Promotions and On-Air Shout-Outs, so they plan on keeping their Independence in tact for the long haul.



Company Information and Social Media Contacts:

Business Name: MarshallTalk

Business Location: Champaign, IL, United States

Email Address: mtalkblog@aol.com

Twitter Address: http://www.twitter.com/MarshallTalk

Wizpert Address: http://www.wizpert.com/MarshallTalk

MySpace Address: http://www.myspace.com/MarshallTalk

Facebook Address: http://www.facebook.com/MarshallTalk

Instagram Address: http://www.instagram.com/MarshallTalkShow

BlogTalkRadio Address: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/MarshallTalk