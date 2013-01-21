MarshallTalk Launches Online Dollar Store: Everything $1 with Free Shipping on Orders $25 or More

Champaign, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- MarshallTalk.com has launched it's own version of your traditional dollar store; however, the MarshallTalk Dollar Store is exclusively online at http://www.marshalltalk.com. The MarshallTalk Dollar Store has a variety of products from 50% to 99% off including DVDs, Music CDs, Karaoke, Blu-rays, Gifts, Licensed Products, and more for only $1.00 each. The MarshallTalk Dollar Store offers free shipping on orders of $25.00 or more; orders under $25.00 are charged a flat $4.95 for shipping and handling on the entire order. Marshall, the founder of MarshallTalk.com, said, "We looked for something that would have a large impact on both our MarshallTalk supporters and new visitors to MarshallTalk.com. I wanted to do something either no one else was doing or something that very few people could or would offer online. The Dollar Store concept is so popular offline with a very diverse consumer base similar to the current MarshallTalk audience. So I figured if the online dollar store can be done, it would be an absolutely perfect match for the MarshallTalk Brand."



As previously reported MarshallTalk the Internet Call-In Talk Show originally created in 2004 is back after a few years hiatus. MarshallTalk was one of the hottest but controversial independent online Talk Shows early in its existence. Of course, during 2004 through 2006 there were not a lot of Call-in Talk Shows on the Internet, so the Talk Shows extreme popularity could have been a result of minimal competition. MarshallTalk.com has launched it's new branding campaign that includes the MarshallTalk Dollar Store and an intense interaction with supporters and non-supporters through Social Media. MarshallTalk is hoping the combination of offering the extreme value of Dollar Store products online and Social Media will help them continue it's viral growth.



Marshall said, "The new format is very exciting, especially when I think about not having to worry about losing Sponsors due to something I said on the Talk Show. I have never been one to bite my tongue. I believe honesty and fair debate is crucial to discussing and resolving most issues." Marshall's excitement is due to the new format MarshallTalk.com http://www.marshalltalk.com has taken, they no longer solicit Sponsors. The service is financed by selling Discount Products with a small mix of Banner Advertising, Deal Promotions, and On-Air Shout-Outs so the Show doesn't have any official sponsors. MarshallTalk plans on keeping their Independence in tact for the long haul, or until Marshall is offered an opportunity to maintain his voice while being exposed to a much larger audience.



