MartellaElectric.com Provide the Red Carpet Treatment for Their Customers

Upper Darby, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- These days, people are heavily reliant on electrical equipment in everyday life. People depend on electronics to warm their houses, cook their meals, operate life saving medical equipment, and provide lighting and much more. They often don’t realize just how reliant they are, until something goes wrong.



This is when one quickly has to try and find a local electrician, who can fix the problem – but this can often become another problem in itself. One electrical company that’s been generating a lot of attention lately thanks to their high levels of customer service, is Martella Electric.



Martella Electric are an electrical contractor in Havertown who are specialists in electrical service and repair jobs. They don’t just service the Upper Darby area, but also provide services throughout the Delaware County, Main Line and Montgomery County.



Martella Electric believes they have been successful due to their level of customer service. And they really do roll out the red carpet for their clients. All their electricians use carpets and shoe covers to protect the flooring, plus they vacuum everywhere they’ve been after the job’s completed.



A spokesperson for Martella Electric shares the company philosophy,



“We understand that we would not be in business if it weren't for wonderful clients. Our job is to deliver what they want, when they want it. We'll openly discuss any problems or concerns consumers have with any work we do and we don’t leave until the customer is satisfied. It's our number 1 goal, to satisfy every client. Whether they’re looking for electrical contractors in Newtown Square or anywhere else, we want to be the first port of call.”



As part of their customer service pledge the team of independent electrical contractors at Martella Electric are all background checked prior to joining the business.



To highlight their customer service MartellaElectric.com features a plethora of testimonials from previous customers.



Martella Electric also believes transparency is key so they founded the Straight Forward Price initiative. This allows customers to know the exact cost of any work before the electrician starts.



About Martella Electric

Martella Electric specialize in electrical service and repair, and are located in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Their team of highly skilled electricians are able to do repairs or installation jobs quickly and without delay. For more information please visit: http://www.martellaelectric.com