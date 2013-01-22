Martial Arts aXis Provides Classes to the Kingston Area

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Martial Arts aXis offers mixed martial arts and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for adults, teenagers, and children! Located in Kingston, Ontario, Martial Arts aXis has something for everyone.



Head Instructor and Founder of Martial Arts aXis, Daryl Urbanski, has years experience training in Japan, Thailand, Africa, and Amsterdam. Mr. Urbanski’s strategic objective is to provide customers with world class Martial Arts and Fight or Flight Fitness Training with specialized fitness and experience level specific programs combining the best of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, Submission Wrestling, Muay Thai, and Parkour Free Running. The combination of these different styles into one well-rounded program creates the ultimate, safe, structured, and big-city quality training experience available in a small town like Kingston Ontario.



People of all ages and levels are welcome to try out our specialized and customized training programs as part of Martial Arts aXis’ 30-day free trial. The quality of their curriculum and instruction, their reliability and professionalism, combined with the appearance of their academy make for an unmatched martial arts experience. In addition, the community and sub-cultures within the Martial Arts aXis make it a must-see for anyone shopping around for the mixed martial arts club that fits them best.



About Martial Arts aXis

Martial Arts aXis is well known and respected in the community and acts as a Martial Arts ‘hub’ to the city. They provide world class curriculum and instruction, as well as international training and cultural exchanges with regular instructors from near and far that provide workshops and teaching within Martial Arts aXis.?At the Martial Arts aXis academy, each person represents a leading role or figure; perhaps a coach, mentor, brother or sister with a role to play in contributing to the community. The Martial Arts aXis staff follows the virtues of the Tao of the path of least resistance – or ”going with the flow.” Martial Arts aXis also follows the Jiu-Jitsu philosophy of Rickson Gracie.



Martial Arts aXis is located at 629 Division Street in Kingston, Ontario. Sign up for a free trial with Martial Arts aXis in order to see if their mixed martial arts club is a good fit! Visit Martial Arts aXis online at http://www.martialartsaxis.com/ and contact them via skillsforsuccess@martialartsaxis.com or by calling 613.214.2305.