Martial Arts School, Better Families, Now Operating at New and Improved Location

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Better Families, a South Miami martial arts school, has begun operating at its new location on SW 67th Ave, near US-1.



While the new facility was being prepared and renovated, the Marital Arts School was continuing to serve students at an Elks Lodge located on 6304 SW 78th St.



Better Families' new location offers a significantly enhanced martial arts experience, with new features that include HD televisions, a mixed-martial arts-themed gift shop, more spacious interiors, and other state-of-the-art amenities.



This move reflects Batter Families' commitment to its students, as it is always seeking new ways to further its cause of promoting Better Families Through Tae Kwon Do.



Indeed, its dedication and quality has led Black Belt Schools of America to rank the group as being "among America's top most prestigious martial arts schools", with several of its instructors receiving accolades, including its founder and director, Master Mary Beth Klock-Perez.



Over 600 families have been served by the studio, which formally encourages the participation of beginners. In addition to selling sparing equipment, Better Families regularly provides birthday party services for children, and is offering weight loss programs for the holiday season.



About Better Families

Better Families is a Miami Tae Kwon Do school that has been in operation since 1989. Its mission statement is to promote fitness and self-discipline among families through the teaching of martial arts, namely the system of Tae Kwon Do developed by well-known martial artist Jhnoon Rhee. It applies a philosophical approach to martial that emphasizes not only physical strength but integrity, confidence, ethics, and academic performance.