Martindale Dental Opens Two New Clinic Locations in the GTA

St. Catharines, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Since 1994, Martindale Dental has been serving the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario's dental needs through a handful of clinic locations. Earlier this month, Martindale opened a new clinic location in Hamilton, ON and took on an affiliate clinic in Cambridge, ON.



The newly opened Hamilton clinic is conveniently located inside the Jackson Square Mall in the heart of the city and has the potential to be very successful. Hamilton has long been on the list of markets the Martindale Dental team wanted to enter due to its growing population and its viability to sustain a Martindale clinic. The opportunity arose to launch a new clinic, which coincided perfectly with Martindale's expansion plan, so the team jumped on it.



In Cambridge, the story is much the same. A budding market presented a beneficial business opportunity for Martindale Dental, but this time, instead of launching a whole new clinic, the team has entered into an affiliate agreement together with Canamera Dentistry. Canamera Dentistry has been an established community dentist for some time, with a great reputation and many loyal patients. The Martindale team feels their brand power will help the clinic grow and expand the practice's patient base.



The launch of two new clinics under the Martindale Dental umbrella serves to grow the brand across the GTA and southern Ontario area, allowing them to help more patients take care of their oral health while providing additional revenue streams for the company.



Balaji Swaminath, co-owner of Martindale Dental is excited about the expansions. "We're passionate about oral health, and we feel that the more patients we can help with our services, the better we achieve our goals. We saw a distinct opportunity to open additional locations for our brand in Hamilton and Cambridge, so we're very pleased that we've been able to put our plans into action."



This takes the total of Martindale Clinic locations up to four, which are strategically spread throughout the GTA. This allows patients from multiple areas to become familiar with the brand and enjoy excellent dental care the Martindale Dental way.



For more information, please visit the Hamilton, ON clinic location and the Cambridge, ON clinic location.



About Martindale Dental

Martindale Dental has been a long-standing member of the Ontario dental community, with clinic locations serving the public since 1994. Martindale Dental offers general and specialty dentistry at all their Greater Toronto Area clinic locations. With offices located in St. Catharines, Burlington, Hamilton and St. Catharines, the team provides dental services foe the whole family. Offered services include dental cleanings, cosmetic procedures, restorative dentistry treatments such as crowns, bridges or dentures. Also offered are root canals, sleep or sedation dentistry and much more. Martindale Dental clinics provides full service dental care that is patient focused with convenient appointments during the week or on weekends and before or after work. The company is fully committed to providing the level of dental care patients expect throughout all their comprehensive treatments and is committed to the improvement of oral health in their communities.