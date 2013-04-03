Maruti a-Star Coming Up with a New Avatar - Gaadi.com Reports

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Gaadi.com researches that Maruti A- Star was launched to compete against Hyundai i10 in terms of its unique and attractive features. The hatchback Maruti A-Star shares its basic design with Maruti Suzuki Alto and has come forward to establish itself as an environment friendly car.



At present, Maruti Suzuki A- Star comes in 5 variants with 1 engine and 2 transmission options; they are namely- Maruti Suzuki A- Star 2012 LXI, Maruti Suzuki A- Star 2012 VXI, Maruti A- Star 2012 ZXI, Maruti Suzuki A- Star 2012 ZXI (Opt) and Maruti Suzuki A- Star 2012 VXI AT. It has 5- speed manual gears as well as 4- speed automatic gears. The hatchback was moved out to the Indian customer in December of the year 2008 with three trim levels- LXI, VXI and ZXI. Maruti A- Star has been Awarded with the ratings and name of ‘Most fuel efficient car’, ‘Car of the year’, ‘2nd most eco- friendly car’ and also won Total Customer satisfactory Award in the year 2009- 2010 and 2010- 2011. A- star is offered with an integrated rear spoiler and new alloy wheels along with front interior consists of dual- tone beige, black upholstery, furthermore clubby holes in the cabin and 50:50 split rear seats. Appealing, sparkling, cheerful and attractive are apt words to describe the exteriors of A- Star and is available in two new colour options of Glistening Grey and Pearl Caffeine Brown. Airbags and ABS can be obtained with the optional hatchback but the interiors and exteriors of all 5- door hatchbacks of A- star are equipped with state-of-the art sound system and design. The new A- Star hatchback is going to be quite powerful with three cylinder, MPFi system and KB series engine and maintains 1L K10B petrol engine along with 67 Ps of power @ 90 Nm of torque. The price of the car ranges from Rs 3.86 Lakh to the lower end to Rs 4.70 Lakh to the higher end.



A- Star with its bold design language and unique attractive features has become a namesake among its entire rival cars. And now Maruti is about to launch new facelift of Maruti A- Star. According to “International Business Times”, the eco-friendly new Maruti ‘A Star Eco’ will give 33 kilometers per litre, the reason behind its increased mileage is that Maruti has lowered the weight of the model by almost 20 kg and cut down on several components.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of Mahindra Suzuki A- Star that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the variants of Suzuki A- Star. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace bringing together car buyers and car sellers. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. It is the best resource for new car research in India, providing users with information, opinions & tools to ease the process of finding a suitable car. Gaadi.com’s used car marketplace is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Maruti-A+Star to know more about Hyundai Accent at Gaadi.com