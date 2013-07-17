Maruti Suzuki Gears Up to Launch the All New Face-Lifted a-Star, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Recently, the company has been gearing up to launch the compact A-Star that has been much anticipated in the Indian market, reports Hindustan Times dated 05-01-2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that it is also expected that the vehicle will be similar to the global version of Alto. It was showcased at the Chengdu Motor Show last year in China.



Gaadi.com also feels that the all new A-Star is also acclaimed as Alto in the European and the other markets. Apart from the front fascia change, the face-lifted version of Maruti Suzuki A-Star will be exhibiting a revamped bumper and a new headlamp cluster.



Other than that, A-Star’s exteriors will feature revamped front grille with few twists that adds to the fog-lamp console. Putting up a much more aggressive look on display in comparison to the outgoing model, the overall design of the new A-Star is expected to be appealing to the buyers.



The research team at Gaadi.com also feels that performance-wise, the 2013 edition of A-Star will be seen exhibiting a 1.0L three-cylinder petrol engine. It will be generating a peak power of 68 bhp and a peak torque of 90 Nm, according to the reports of Hindustan Times.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Maruti Suzuki A-Star can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Maruti-A+Star to know more about Maruti Astar at Gaadi.com