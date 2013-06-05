Indian Edition of Suzuki Cervo Expected Soon in Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Expected to be launched by the end of 2013, Maruti Suzuki is all geared up to launch its much famed small car Cervo in India.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that post the all new Maruti Cervo will most probably be a re-embodiment of the once famous Maruti 800.



Gaadi.com also observes that serving the Indian market as an entry level car from the market leader of India, the 2013 edition of Maruti Cervo will be in direct competition with Tata Nano. Considered to be an affordable and a friendly car, the all new Cervo offers enough space to accommodate a maximum of five passengers.



Exhibiting a much wider dashboard installed with AC vents, this next generation car reflects an urban appeal and the addition of notable curves gives Maruti Cervo a funk look in appearance. Mounted on 12 inch wheels, the 2013 version of Cervo also features LED brake lights on the rear side.



As per the performance, Cervo will put up a 0.7L VVT petrol based engine on display that will generate a peak power of 60 bhp with 64 Nm of peak torque. Expected to arrive tagged in the price range of 1.5 lacs to 2 lacs, Maruti Cervo is much awaited in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Maruti Cervo can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



