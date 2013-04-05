Maruti Suzuki to Facelift Eeco - Reports Gaadi.com

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Gaadi.com, India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars reveals that Maruti Suzuki is going to facelift its most economically affordable car, Eeco, which is a multi- utility mini car that runs successfully as passenger car and is the first van to feature DSA transmission.



Maruti Suzuki Eeco has 6 variants in its family and comes with single transmission option. The variants are Maruti Eeco 5 Seater Standard, Maruti Eeco 7 Seater Standard, Maruti Eeco 5 Seater AC, Maruti Eeco CNG HTR 5 STR, Maruti Eeco Ambulance Petrol AC plus HTR and Maruti Eeco CNG 5 Seater AC.



Maruti Eeco is a well suited car that meets all the needs and requirements of middle income group as it comes at an affordable price. As the research team of Gaadi.com claims, the all new Eeco comes with a new, powerful and highly fuel efficient 1196 cc petrol engine that generates 73BHP @ 101 Nm of torque.



However this mini van has unique features focusing on space and comfort for family, superior functionality and drivability, Flexi- seating with 5 and 7 seater options along with appealing interiors with air-condition. Maruti has also introduced Eeco green range with Eeco and has gripped advanced i-GPI technology. Also, with its attractive interiors and striking exterior, Eeco as the name reflects is positioned as an eco-friendly car.



Being economically priced, Indian car market awaits the arrival of the all new Maruti Suzuki Eeco with bated breath to experience its new facelift.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Maruti Suzuki Eeco can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



