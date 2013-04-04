Maruti Estilo: An Uncertain Future - Gaadi.com Reports

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Gaadi.com research shows that Indo- Japanese car maker Maruti Suzuki is planning to phase out the Maruti Suzuki Zen Estilo. Maruti has already discontinued Maruti Suzuki Zen Estilo VXi, one of the variants of Estilo.



According to Gaadi.com sources, the reason behind the plan for discontinuing the production of the car is due to the fact that the car is not being able to make enough customers for Maruti and is selling thousand odd units per month. Sources also say that in place of Maruti Suzuki Zen Estilo, Maruti may launch a car whose price will be in the range of Rs 3 lakh - 5 lakh. The company is confident that the new entrant will be capable to earn more users because the new product will be better in terms of price as well as design too.



However, as per the research done by Gaadi.com, it reveals that Maruti Suzuki has taken a new step to keep Maruti Zen Estilo renewed, alive and active with the launch of Maruti Suzuki Zen Estilo N Live Limited Edition, a facelift of Maruti Suzuki Zen Estilo. With this model, Maruti Suzuki Zen Estilo has gone through an overall change in look and design as well as performance. The Limited Edition of Estilo has gone through some major cosmetics changes which include N- live Decals, new dual tone steering wheel covers, Additional of new body graphics, artificial leather upholstery, seat pocket and cushions, attractive carpets mats, 2- Din audio system with USB support, body coloured which covers dirt and many more.



With the new improved look and features, Maruti Suzuki Zen Estilo N Live Limited edition is trying to regain the lost glory of Maruti Zen. Maruti is hopeful that this will create a big splash in the Indian car market and will be able to stop the phase out of Maruti Suzuki Zen Estilo.



Gaadi.com unveils a detailed page of Maruti Suzuki Zen Estilo that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Maruti Estilo.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace bringing together car buyers and car sellers. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. It is the best resource for new car research in India, providing users with information, opinions & tools to ease the process of finding a suitable car. Gaadi.com’s used car marketplace is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Maruti-Estilo to know more about Maruti Estilo at Gaadi.com