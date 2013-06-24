Maruti Suzuki Introduces the Limited and Face-Lifted Edition of Eeco Smiles, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- The Indian market leader has recently launched the all new face-lifted edition of Maruti Eeco that is much famed as the Eeco Smiles.



Maruti Suzuki boasts of incorporating seven additional features in the recently launched limited edition of Eeco Smiles in the Indian market.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com observes that the latest edition of Maruti Eeco was made available with only a few minor cosmetic changes whereas on the other hand, the technical features remained untouched.



Gaadi.com also feels that the all new Eeco Smiles featured new wheel covers along with mud flaps and the title stickers of Smiles on the rear side as well both the sides on the exteriors. On the contrary, the interiors of the 2013 edition of Eeco Smiles exhibited an all new double DIN music structure, USB connectivity along with dual tone seat covers and novel doormats.



Performance-wise, Maruti Suzuki Eeco outputs similar kind of power and torque as compared to the outgoing model. Maruti Eeco Smiles exhibited a 1.2L petrol based engine that generates a peak power of 74 bhp along with a 101 Nm of peak torque when paired to five-speed manual transmission.



Tata Motors also boasts that the limited edition was made available with a choice of seating capacity for seven passengers as well as five passengers. Also, other than a petrol variant, Eeco Smiles will also be available with a CNG kit, reports the Hindustan Times.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Maruti Suzuki Eeco Smiles can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



