Maruti Suzuki SX4 Gets a Facelift at the Same Price, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2013 -- Maruti Suzuki has been introducing one of the best cars in the Indian market. Also, the Indian market leader is trying to strengthen its presence in the mid-size sedan segment in India.



Recently, Maruti Suzuki unveils its plans of launching a face-lifted edition of SX4 and also has kept the price unchanged.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that the new SX4 will be made available in two new colors of serene blue and granite grey. Apart from that, the new edition of the vehicle will be tagged within the range of 7.38 lacs to 9.79 lacs.



Gaadi.com also feels that the new Maruti Suzuki SX4 also gets new looks. On the interiors the car will also feature new features like that of touch screen audio navigation. The electronically foldable ORVMs with turn indicator can also be witnessed in the vehicle.



The research team at Gaadi.com also believes that new version of SX4 will be made available with two engine options. The car will exhibit the Super Turbo 1.3L diesel engine and also the 1.6L VVT petrol engine, according to the reports of India Today.



Other than that the revamped SX4 will sport a muscular bumper with two-tone front grill too. On the exterior the buyers can also witness a fog lamp with dual-tone embellish and a contemporary design with a wide and stable stance.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Maruti Suzuki SX4 can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About The Company

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Maruti-SX4 to know more about Maruti SX4 at Gaadi.com