Maruti Suzuki SX4 Crossover to Sizzle the Indian Market Soon, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Post being unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show held in March 2013, SX4 Crossover by Maruti Suzuki is being awaited to hit the Indian roads.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives the variant that is expected to roll out in the Indian market will be bigger and better in terms of exteriors and look-wise than the existing model in the international markets.



Remodeled edition will be much bigger size-wise that will just replicate an image of a power-packed SUV. The forthcoming model of SX4 crossover will be manufactured by Maruti Suzuki alone in contrast with the previous edition that was designed by the efforts of joint collaboration between Suzuki and Fiat.



Gaadi.com also feels that expected to be made available in petrol as well as diesel engine variants, the all new SX4 crossover boasts of putting up a boot space of 430 liters on display. Also, the 2014 edition of SX4 will be seen exhibiting 1.6L petrol based engine as well as 1.6L diesel powered engine.



Other than this, the research team of Gaadi.com also believes that the all new SX4 crossover will emit much lesser carbon dioxide emissions that measures about 110 g/km. In addition to its whole look, the latest crossover from Maruti Suzuki will also feature an All Grip 4WD structure.



Apart from stunning features like cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity, this upgraded crossover from Maruti Suzuki boasts of featuring new alloy wheels and will be made available with an incorporation of eight-speaker stereo system along with an auxiliary input.



Expected to roll out in the early months of 2014, the upgraded edition of SX4 is considered to a well built and a spacious car that assuredly is much anticipated in the Indian market whereas the vehicle is already awaited amongst a major chunk of buyers.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Maruti Suzuki SX4 Crossover can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Maruti-SX4 to know more about Maruti Suzuki SX4 at Gaadi.com