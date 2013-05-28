Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Stingray Expected in Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- With the debut of the Stingray edition of Wagon R, Indian market leader, Maruti Suzuki has planned big to recover the lost market share.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that having been introduced in the Chinese auto market last year, the Stingray edition is expected to arrive in the Indian market with a host of cosmetic changes.



Exhibiting an aggressive style on the front and masculine look on the rear side, the all new Wagon R Stingray is expected to display sleeker headlamps along with sporty chrome strip. On the interiors, the latest edition of Wagon R will be seen featuring different color contrasts along with an integrated gear stick on the dashboard unlike being on the floor in the outgoing model.



Gaadi.com also perceives that being inspired from the engines displayed in A-Star and Alto K10, the brand new Wagon R Stingray will also exhibit three-cylinder 1.0L K-Series petrol based engine.



Being occupied with the process of manufacturing compact diesel powered engines for all the small cars that being lined up, the diesel variants of Maruti Suzuki’s to-be-launched models will probably be delayed.



Boasted to have been paired with automatic transmission in the variants introduced in Japanese auto market, the all models of new Wagon R Stingray will be paired to manual transmission that are to be introduced in the Indian market.



Having incorporated a lot of changes in the Indian variants, Maruti Suzuki undoubtedly will be positioning the Stingray edition higher than that of the existing models of Wagon R in the Indian market. Expected to hit the Indian market in late 2013 or early 2014, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Stingray edition is being much anticipated amongst the Indian buyers.



