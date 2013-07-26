Maruti Suzuki India to Launch Maruti Suzuki WagonR Stingray by Diwali, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- The Indian car market is abuzz after car enthusiasts took spy pictures of Stingray, a sportier version of Wagon R, reports RUSHLANE.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used as well as new cars analyses that Stingray has been slotted just above the current WagonR which has been fourth best seller in India this year. To sustain the negative environment of a slowdown which has affected the sales of major automakers, Maruti Suzuki India is coming up with exciting offers as special editions of its flagship models. This way, the Indian car buyers will witness features rich higher edition of different models such as Maruti Suzuki WagonR Stingray, reports Business Standard dated July 24, 2013.



Gaadi.com analyses that a change in the interior upholstery of WagonR Stingray can be noted along with silver inserts and a 2 DIN in car entertainment system. The new model will boast new grey finished alloy wheels. Its rear will equip new, slimmer tail-lamps with clear lens units, rear spoiler, new chrome strip with WagonR Stingray logo, reports Business Standard.



Gaadi.com also analyses that stingray could receive a 1.0 liter K Series engine which is boasts of 68 PS power and 90 Nm peak torque. Gaadi.com also feels that the sporty appeal of the car has given to attract the attention of youngsters. The price tag of the Stingray is estimated to be about Rs 40,000 more than the current WagonR model.



Gaadi.com also analyses that other than these features, Stingray will be offered with more features compared to the current model.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Maruti Suzuki WagonR can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



