Maruti Suzuki Aims to Launch SUV XA Alpha by 2015, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reports that besides XA Alpha, Maruti Suzuki also plans to launch three other SUVs by 2015 as apart from XA Alpha, the crossover version of SX4, sub-4 meter Vitara and SUV version of Swift Dzire are some of the cars that Maruti plans to launch, as per The Economic Times.



Gaadi.com also reports that the SUV is developed by unified research and development efforts of Maruti and Suzuki. At the time of unveiling at the Auto Expo, 2012, NDTV profit reported that the compact SUV would directly compete with Ford’s compact Ecosport. The channel further reported that the sturdy and robust design of XA Alpha SUV was inspired by Indian wrestling.



The research team of Gaadi.com claims that as per the company source, Maruti Suzuki is venturing into the SUV segment with XA Alpha in order to attract new customers as well as to cater to the changing customer preferences that are becoming diverse and refined day by day.



Maruti Suzuki also believes that India’s car market is on the verge of becoming one of the leading car markets of the world. Moreover, the SUV segment holds 14 percent of the total automobiles market share in India. Therefore, Maruti Suzuki strongly feels that the SUV will make its presence felt in the segment and will certainly help Maruti to retain it leading position in India.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Maruti Suzuki XA Alpha can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



