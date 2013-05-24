Maruti Suzuki Plans to Roll out SUV XA Alpha by 2015, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Apart from the XA Alpha, the Indian market leader, Maruti Suzuki also unveiled the plans to roll out another SUV by 2015.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that apart from post the launch of XA Alpha that is the crossover edition of SX4, Maruti Suzuki will be keen on introducing the SUV edition of Swift under 4 meter Vitara, as stated by The Economic Times.



Gaadi.com has perceives that being developed by the combined efforts of Maruti and Suzuki’s research and development, the sports utility vehicle of XA Alpha will be a stylish and compact SUV. Reportedly, being inspired from Indian wrestling, the all new XA Alpha SUV will be seen displaying a robust and sturdy body and will encounter the game changer of Ford Ecosport, as reported by NDTV Profit.



As revealed by the company sources, Maruti Suzuki has planned to venture into an all new SUV segment with the launch of XA Alpha so that the auto giant is able to draw new customers whereas on the contrary, the company will also be able to meet the daily changing, diverse and refined customer preferences.



As far as the dynamics are concerned, the SUV measures 4000 mm in length, 1900 mm in width and 1600 mm height-wise and it is believed that with the launch of XA Alpha, the Indian market leader will be capable of holding its leadership position in the Indian market.



Apart from that, the all new XA Alpha exhibits 2500 mm of wheel base along with a K-Series diesel powered engine that generates a considerable mileage. Being tagged in the approximate range of 10 lacs, Maruti Suzuki has felt the need to launch SUV XA Alpha to make its presence felt in the SUV segment.



Moreover, the Indian market leader strongly believes that being on the edge of transforming into one of the top most automobile economies in the world, Indian automobiles sector is one of the largest markets in the world that gives Maruti Suzuki a large footfall.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Maruti Suzuki XA Alpha can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



