Maruti Swift RS Takes the Hatchback Segment to the Next Level, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- The Indian market leader too has recently launched the new Maruti Swift RS post the launch of Toyota Liva and Volkswagen Polo GT TSI.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a very successful car in Indian market. Also, the latest version of Maruti Swift RS will take the premium driving experience to yet another level.



Gaadi.com also feels that apart from the stunning body graphics, this brand new hatch will also exhibit stylish cosmetic changes. Swift RS will feature a remodelled front and rear bumper along with a roof spoiler that will make the hatch look sportier than the outgoing model.



The Swift RS will exhibit black and blue body graphics apart from which the vehicle will also come with black wheel covers. The wing mirrors of Swift RS will be blue in color and an illuminated Swift emblem can be seen on all four door sills, as reported by The Hindustan Times dated on 02/07/2013.



The research team at Gaadi.com feels that the all new Swift RS also gets new upholstery that is finely done in black and blue once again. Also, the interiors of this hot hatch have been incorporated with a new music system that has a CD player, Aux-in and USB capabilities.



The limited edition of Swift RS will serve as an ideal car for the potential buyers who are looking forward to enhance the sporty character Swift, as per the company sources. Also, the Swift RS is available in the VXi and VDi trims that are tagged at 24,500 rupees above the cost of each trim.3



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Maruti Swift RS can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/blog/maruti-launches-swift-rs to know more about Maruti Swift RS at Gaadi.com