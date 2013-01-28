Gaadi.com Explains 14 New Features in the Updated Maruti WagonR

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Among the top sellers in the Indian market, the WagonR is Maruti third model to have crossed the 10 lakh mark in cumulative sales. On an average, more than 12,000 units are sold each month but with newer and modern rivals in the segment, Maruti rightly updated the WagonR with changes to make sure it remains a fresh model.



Gaadi.com, India’s leading online marketplace for used cars and new cars further explains that the new model has more than a dozen odd changes which not only include the exteriors and interiors but the engine as well. True to Maruti’s market status, the new WagonR improves on the fuel economy front with an ARAI rated figure of 20.51kmpl! Gaadi.com’s exclusive page on the new WagonR further highlights each and every update that Maruti has made to this tall boy hatchback.



The Maruti WagonR scores heavily on passenger space and practicality with thoughtful features like push type I/P upper storage box. Likewise, the tall seating and big windows impart an airy feel and are a boon for the fair sex and the elderly. Maruti sells the WagonR with the famed K10 series engine that is also available with CNG and LPG kit options – factory fitted with warranty.



To know more about the new WagonR with more than a dozen changes, refer to Gaadi.com’s official WagonR page at http://www.Gaadi.com/Maruti-WagonR



- New WagonR launched in Jan 2013

- Collective sale of 12.34 lac units till date

- Sold in petrol, CNG and LPG versions

- Fuel economy further improved to ARAI rated 20.5kmpl



