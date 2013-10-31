Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Marvel Entertainment, LLC: Consumer Products - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Marvel Entertainment, LLC: Consumer Products - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Marvel Entertainment, LLC"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Marvel Entertainment, LLC" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Marvel Entertainment, LLC"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Marvel Entertainment, LLC (Marvel) is a character-based entertainment company. Marvel operates as a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Along with subsidiaries, the company licenses and commercializes animated characters for entertainment purposes. It creates and publishes comic books and graphic novel collections of comic books in print and digital formats, principally in North America. The company also licenses the right to publish translated versions of comic books in Europe and Latin America. In addition, it produces television shows and films, and distributes through Walt Disney. It holds rights for the use of more than 8,000 fictitious characters on a worldwide basis. Marvel, through its joint ventures and agreements, commercializes the characters for use in theme parks, television shows, movies, apparel, interactive games and electronics, among others. Marvel is headquartered in New York, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Marvel Entertainment, LLC



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