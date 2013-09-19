MarvelOptics.com Announce Industry Leading New Feature on Its Newly Designed Website

Sugar Land, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- MarvelOptics.com, the leading online retailer of cheap prescription glasses, is pleased to announce a new feature on its newly designed, interactive website. The newly added “Interactive Prescription Card” feature is something customers can’t find anywhere else in the industry. The new “Interactive Prescription Card” is used by customers to help better understand the prescription card given to them by their doctor/optometrist. The new feature will guide customers on how to input the information needed for ordering their prescription glasses. Always on the cutting-edge of technology in the industry, MarvelOptics.com is pleased to be the first online retailer in the world to offer its customers this special tool. Those interested in getting a look at the interactive tool can visit: http://www.marveloptics.com/tools/interactive-prescription-card.html to experience it themselves.



Along with assisting customers with understanding their prescriptions better, the new “Interactive Prescription Card” feature also allows their shopping experience to be more enjoyable. In the past, customers would waste time and energy with trying to figure out their prescription. Now they can do it without any hassle. MarvelOptics.com is committed to making shopping for prescription eyeglasses convenient for each customer. The company is also committed to keeping their products affordable so everyone can enjoy them, even if they don’t have a large budget. By keeping the shopping experience easy and keeping the prices low, MarvelOptics.com Continually shows they are on the pulse of what makes customers happy.



As the number one online prescription eyeglass store in the world, MarvelOptics.com has representatives available to answer any questions or concerns regarding the “Interactive Prescription Card” tool or any other product or service available on the website. Customers can contact the company, toll-free, by calling 1-800-832-5076.



About MarvelOptics.com

Created with complete customer satisfaction in mind, MarvelOptics.com provides high-quality eyewear at an affordable price. The company has become a leader in the online store community because it has been able to create innovative solutions for people in need of eyewear worldwide. Setting themselves apart from competitors, MarvelOptics.com has been able to build long-lasting relationships with their customers. Looking beyond the conventional industry business model, MarvelOptics.com has been able to meet the individual needs of their customers and assist them with their unique challenges. Avoiding the middle man, MarvelOptics.com works directly with the supplier which has created an unbreakable cycle of continuous improvement, and complete customer satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.marveloptics.com/.