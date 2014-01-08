MarvelOptics.com Announces Affordable Men's Prescription Sunglasses Available on Website This January

Sugar Land, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- MarvelOptics.com, the leading online retailer of prescription eyeglasses, is pleased to announce they are offering discount prescription sunglasses for men on their website. This January, begin preparing for the summer by purchasing prescription sunglasses. Along with offering a wide variety of men’s prescription sunglasses, MarvelOptics.com offers a wide variety of women as well. By purchasing prescription sunglasses early, customers can look stylish all year long. Customers who have questions about the products available on the website can chat with a customer service representative live via chat, or call 1-800-832-5076.



While enjoying a sunny day outside, it is important for people to look stylish. That is why MarvelOptics.com offers fashionable prescription sunglass frames at low prices. The company also offers their customers the convenience of uploading a photo of themselves online, so they can see which frames fit the best. Online shopping has grown over the past decade and MarvelOptics.com is on the forefront of the experience with their user-friendly website.



When searching for the perfect pair of cheap prescription sunglasses, it is easy for people to lose sight of their budget and spend money they should not spend. It has become commonplace for customers to overspend on expensive sunglasses, only to be left with poor quality frames and lenses. Customers can forget those experiences when shopping at MarvelOptics.com. The company is committed to providing high-quality materials that make sunglasses people can be proud to wear on their face.



The popular online retailer of affordable prescription sunglasses offers a 100%, money-back guarantee on all purchases. If a customer has an issue with the product he or she purchased, they do not have to hop through hoops to get their money back. MarvelOptics.com representatives will return money with no questions asked. Positive customer service and shopping experience is a main priority for the company.



About MarvelOptics

Created with complete customer satisfaction in mind, MarvelOptics.com provides high-quality eyewear at an affordable price. The company has become a leader in the online store community because it has been able to create innovative solutions for people in need of eyewear worldwide. Setting themselves apart from competitors, MarvelOptics.com has been able to build long-lasting relationships with their customers. Looking beyond the conventional industry business model, MarvelOptics.com has been able to meet the individual needs of their customers and assist them with their unique challenges. Avoiding the middle man, MarvelOptics.com works directly with the supplier which has created an unbreakable cycle of continuous improvement, and complete customer satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.marveloptics.com/.