MarvelOptics.com Announces Back-to-School Online Promotion for Prescription Glasses

Sugar Land, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- MarvelOptics.com is pleased to announce they are now offering a new back-to-school online promotion for students who need prescription glasses. Customers can visit the website and shop now using the special promo code: backtoschool5. With this promotion code, customers will receive and extra 5% off of normally already low prices. The company offers eyeglasses at 80% lower than retail stores and by using the new code, parents will get them even cheaper for their children.



To make the most of any eyewear purchase, students focus on selecting frames that will not only be durable enough to handle any physical activity, but will also make them look fashionable. At MarvelOptics.com, students will get the best of both worlds while saving money in the process as well. Some think that finding eyewear that is sturdy and fashionable is impossible, unless they pay an arm and a leg. But, with one visit to MarvelOptics.com, customers will think again. With eyeglasses as low as $5, parents will be able to afford multiple pairs of eyeglasses that will keep their children looking fresh during the entire school year.



Parents who have waited until the last minute to purchase eyeglasses for their children may find the lines at the retail stores to be too long. Instead of wasting hours searching through the minimal selection at a retail store, parents can turn to purchasing eyeglasses online. At MarvelOptics.com, customers have an extensive selection of eyeglasses to choose from, without having to wait in line. They can do all their school shopping online in a matter of minutes. While purchasing text books and supplies on one website, they can quickly head over to MarvelOptics.com and purchase eyeglasses, without ever having to leave home. This year, parents can make sure their children are prepared for school by choosing MarvelOptics.com.



About MarvelOptics.com

Created with complete customer satisfaction in mind, MarvelOptics.com provides high-quality eyewear at an affordable price. The company has become a leader in the online store community because it has been able to create innovative solutions for people in need of eyewear worldwide. Setting themselves apart from competitors, MarvelOptics.com has been able to build long-lasting relationships with their customers. Looking beyond the conventional industry business model, MarvelOptics.com has been able to meet the individual needs of their customers and assist them with their unique challenges. Avoiding the middle man, MarvelOptics.com works directly with the supplier which has created an unbreakable cycle of continuous improvement, and complete customer satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.marveloptics.com/.