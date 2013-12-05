MarvelOptics.com Announces Holiday Sales Throughout December

Sugar Land, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Tis’ the season to save money on high-quality, affordable glasses, for people of all ages. MarvelOptics.com is pleased to announce they will be offering holiday sale promotions during the entire month of December. Customers will even have a chance to save money through social media as well. The entire month of December will be packed with daily online specials that will bring joy to customers searching for the perfect holiday present.



Customers will love ordering their eyeglasses online with MarvelOptics.com even more this month because the company is offering free shipping throughout the holiday season. Searching for fashionable pairs of eyeglasses to give out to family members as stocking stuffers? Now is the ideal time to take advantage of the shipping special offered by the leading online retail store.



Along with free shipping, the company will also be offering sales during Cyber Monday and throughout the rest of the week. Until December 10th, the company is offering free select frames on their website. The customers only have to pay for shipping. Customers feeling social this season can take advantage of MarvelOptics.com’s social media sales. Every hour, the company will be giving away complimentary frames to customers who share, like and comment on their social media page.



For more information on holiday promotions, please visit MarvelOptics.com or call 1-800-832-5076. Customers still searching for the perfect holiday present can save money on these incredible deals offered by MarvelOptics.com.



About MarvelOptics.com

Created with complete customer satisfaction in mind, MarvelOptics.com provides high-quality eyewear at an affordable price. The company has become a leader in the online store community because it has been able to create innovative solutions for people in need of eyewear worldwide. Setting themselves apart from competitors, MarvelOptics.com has been able to build long-lasting relationships with their customers. Looking beyond the conventional industry business model, MarvelOptics.com has been able to meet the individual needs of their customers and assist them with their unique challenges. Avoiding the middle man, MarvelOptics.com works directly with the supplier which has created an unbreakable cycle of continuous improvement, and complete customer satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.marveloptics.com/.