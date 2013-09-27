MarvelOptics.com Announces How-to-Choose-a-Frame Guide on Newly-Designed Website

Sugar Land, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Individuals who may have a hard time selecting frames that fit their face correctly may be in for quite a surprise when visiting MarvelOptics.com. Along with providing high-quality online eyeglasses, MarvelOptics.com is pleased to announce the addition of the new “how-to-choose-a-frame” guide on their newly-designed website. With the new how-to-choose-a-frame guide, customers will easily be able to choose a frame that not only compliments their face, but compliments their personality as well.



Choosing the perfect eyeglasses can begin by individual’s assessing their faces in front of the mirror. This will help them determine the shape and size of their face. By using the how-to-choose-a-frame guide, individuals can then figure out which face shape they have, and choose a frame that compliments it. For example, if someone has a round face shape, it means their face is more circular. The best frames for this shape would be rectangular or angular frames, to offset the roundness of the face. The how-to-choose-a-frame guide also offers frame tips on what type of frames not to wear. For example, a person with a round face should not wear round frames. They should also stay away from choosing frames with a clear bridge to widen their eyes.



When choosing the right frame, it is also important to choose a pair that compliments eyes, hair and skin tone. Before purchasing the high-quality, cheap eyewear from MarvelOptics.com, the company highly suggests using the Virtual Try-On feature available on the website as well. With this feature, customers can upload a photo of their face and use it to find an ideal pair of frames. These new features available on MarvelOptics.com are there to make online shopping experiences more enjoyable for all.



About MarvelOptics.com

Created with complete customer satisfaction in mind, MarvelOptics.com provides high-quality eyewear at an affordable price. The company has become a leader in the online store community because it has been able to create innovative solutions for people in need of eyewear worldwide. Setting themselves apart from competitors, MarvelOptics.com has been able to build long-lasting relationships with their customers. Looking beyond the conventional industry business model, MarvelOptics.com has been able to meet the individual needs of their customers and assist them with their unique challenges. Avoiding the middle man, MarvelOptics.com works directly with the supplier which has created an unbreakable cycle of continuous improvement, and complete customer satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.marveloptics.com/.