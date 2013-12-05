MarvelOptics.com Announces Online Holiday Promotion Through December

Sugar Land, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- MarvelOptics.com is gearing up for the holiday season by announcing a special online promotion. Now, customers who purchase eyeglasses will receive free shipping, when using the special coupon code: FREESHIP. The 24/7 coupon deal is available all hours of the day, whether you are an early-morning, or late-night holiday shopper. The leading online retailer offers this special present to their customers for helping the company become the best on the market today.



MarvelOptics.com will be busy this holiday season, playing Santa, filling thousands of orders for customers all over the world. Eyeglasses have become a hot commodity during the holiday season, as customers purchase them to give to friends as a unique, fashionable gift. Other customers treat themselves to a few pairs of eyeglasses, giving themselves a holiday makeover that makes their appearance stand out in the crowd.



The online eyeglass retailer allows customers to search for high-quality eyewear during any time of day. The best part about shopping for affordable eyeglasses on MarvelOptics.com is that customers never even have to leave their bed to find the perfect holiday present. Customers who have friends in need of fashionable eyewear for school, or friends who love the vintage look of classic frames, can expect to find exactly what they’re looking for on MarvelOptics.com.



The free shipping holiday promotion isn’t the only deal customers can find when visiting MarvelOptics.com. The company will also be promoting Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales as well. If people are searching for ways to save money on their eyeglasses this holiday season, MarvelOptics.com is the website to visit.



About MarvelOptics

Created with complete customer satisfaction in mind, MarvelOptics.com provides high-quality eyewear at an affordable price. The company has become a leader in the online store community because it has been able to create innovative solutions for people in need of eyewear worldwide. Setting themselves apart from competitors, MarvelOptics.com has been able to build long-lasting relationships with their customers. Looking beyond the conventional industry business model, MarvelOptics.com has been able to meet the individual needs of their customers and assist them with their unique challenges. Avoiding the middle man, MarvelOptics.com works directly with the supplier which has created an unbreakable cycle of continuous improvement, and complete customer satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.marveloptics.com/.