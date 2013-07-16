MarvelOptics.com Announces Transition and Tinted Glasses Now Available for the Summer

Sugar Land, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- MarvelOptics.com is pleased to announce that their customers can now purchase transitions or tinted lenses for their cheap prescription glasses this summer. When the hot summer sun is shining down and burning retinas across the nation, customers of MarvelOptics.com will be protected with their tinted lenses. There are many benefits to wearing transition or tinted lenses with glasses, which will keep a person’s vision healthy throughout their life.



Transitions are great to wear during the summer because they are auto-adapting lenses. When people go out for a day in the sun, the lenses will get dark, keeping eyes protected. When doing things around the house indoors, the lenses remain clear. Transitions can be worn on any regular prescription glasses purchased from MarvelOptics.com.



When people want to turn their regular eyeglasses into sunglasses for the entire summer, they can purchase tinted lenses. With this affordable option, the lenses will be permanently tinted and stay dark whether people are wearing them indoors or outdoors. Tinted lenses will make any activity fun this summer.



“I like both options because now you can pick any frame from our store and turn them into sunglasses. Basically you have access to full inventory and a lot of options to choose from,” a spokesperson for MarvelOptics.com said. “We have the best prices in the market and it is the best options for all customers.”



