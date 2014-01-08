MarvelOptics.com Announces Wide Variety of Women's Prescription Sunglasses Available on Website

Sugar Land, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- MarvelOptics.com, a leading national online retailer of prescription eyeglasses, is pleased to announce they are offering a wide variety of cheap prescription sunglasses for women on their user-friendly website. By shopping for prescription sunglasses on MarvelOptics.com, customers will share a positive experience as they find the perfect pair of prescription sunglasses. By using the user-friendly website, customers can prepare for a summer full of compliments. The prescription sunglasses are available in the latest styles, coming in all shapes and sizes for men, women and children. Customers can purchase prescription sunglasses for the entire family, while staying under budget.



MarvelOptics.com has experienced great success in 2013, quickly becoming one of the online retailers to watch out for in 2014. To give back to their customers, the company is offering free shipping and handling for orders of $59 or greater. For $59, customers can purchase enough sunglasses to keep friends and family protected on sunny days. If any customer has an issue with their discount prescription sunglasses, MarvelOptics.com is offering a 100% money-back guarantee without having them go through any loopholes. If an issue arises, customers can speak, via online chat, with a customer service representative or call 1-800-832-5076.



On the website, customers who are new to MarvelOptics.com can view video testimonials of returning customers. All customers shown in the video testimonials have experienced positive shopping experiences on the website and explain why the company is the leader in the online eyeglasses retail industry. There are also many written testimonials, like this one from Jed Ford: “What a great company. They do exactly what they say they are going to do.”



About MarvelOptics

Created with complete customer satisfaction in mind, MarvelOptics.com provides high-quality eyewear at an affordable price. The company has become a leader in the online store community because it has been able to create innovative solutions for people in need of eyewear worldwide. Setting themselves apart from competitors, MarvelOptics.com has been able to build long-lasting relationships with their customers. Looking beyond the conventional industry business model, MarvelOptics.com has been able to meet the individual needs of their customers and assist them with their unique challenges. Avoiding the middle man, MarvelOptics.com works directly with the supplier which has created an unbreakable cycle of continuous improvement, and complete customer satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.marveloptics.com/.