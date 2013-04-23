MarvelOptics.com Now Offers Cheap Eyeglasses Online for Customers Tired of Eye-Popping Prices

Sugar Land, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- People continue to spend hundreds of dollars on eyeglasses each year, when that money could easily be used for other purchases and bills. There is finally some relief in sight because MarvelOptics.com now offers cheap eyeglasses online. The price of eyeglasses should not cost more than an iPad. Customers will find that MarvelOptics.com offers affordable prices, with frames as low as $5.95. With the savings customers have left over from their purchase, they will finally be able to afford rent, utilities and other important purchases.



Customers have many different choices when it comes to purchasing eyeglasses including glasses for running, reading, and even fashion. With many choices and competitors, it is a wonder that prices haven’t been able to be lowered over the past couple of years. This is because one company, Luxottica controls a major hunk of the business, including top brands, labels and retail companies. Over half a billion people wear glasses that are manufactured by Luxxotica. The company produced over 65 million frames last year, alone. However, these frames are expensive. Luxxotica has total dominance on the eyeglass market, owning such top retailers as LensCrafters, Pearl Vision, Target Optical, Sears Optical, Sunglass Hut and many others, marking up the price of eyeglasses in the process.



Even though Luxxotica owns many of the top brands and retail stores in the nation, MarvelOptics.com offers an affordable alternative for eyewear to people facing tough times. Marvel Optics offers wide selections of frames in various styles, shapes, materials or colors. They even offer variety of lens selection from single vision, progressive, bifocal, free form and fashion lens. Instead of breaking the bank paying hundreds of dollars investing in frames made by a monopolized conglomerate, people can now save money by choosing MarvelOptics.com



About MarvelOptics.com

Created with complete customer satisfaction in mind, Marvel Optics provides high-quality eyewear at an affordable price. The company has become a leader in the online store community because it has been able to create innovative solutions for people in need of eyewear worldwide. Setting themselves apart from competitors, Marvel Optics has been able to build long-lasting relationships with their customers. Looking beyond the conventional industry business model, Marvel Optics has been able to meet the individual needs of their customers and assist them with their unique challenges. Avoiding the middle man, Marvel Optics works directly with the supplier which has created an unbreakable cycle of continuous improvement, and complete customer satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.marveloptics.com/.