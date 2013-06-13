Marvin Traub Associates Consumer Food and Beverage Team Announces New Operating Partners

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Marvin Traub Associates, the business development agency originally founded by late retail legend and former CEO of Bloomingdales Marvin Traub, officially announced today the addition of two new Operating Partners to its Consumer Food and Beverage division. The newly-appointed include Shaun Higgins, former president of Coca-Cola Enterprises-Europe and David Kalman, a veteran food industry executive. Launched in March 2013, the Consumer Food and Beverage group has been rapidly flourishing under the watchful eye and direction of J. Patrick Kenny.



Marvin Traub Associates combines professional in-house deal teams with a network of more than 30 industry veteran Operating Partners to form an extended leadership unit of unmatched expertise. The new operating partners will add value through their global experience and expertise in the food and beverage industry.



Shaun Higgins’ international career has spanned two continents, with 30 years in the beverage sector and 5 years in Public Accounting. He is the Former President of Coca Cola Enterprises-Europe and has held a number of senior level positions in the Coca Cola system, including President and Chief Operating Officer of Coca Cola Canada, Chief Strategist & Planning Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Coca Cola Enterprises. Prior to retiring, Shaun was the President of Coca Cola Enterprises Europe, a division with over $6 billion in Revenues and 11,000 employees. Before joining the Coca Cola system, he was Chief Financial Officer of Joyce Beverages Inc., the largest Seven-Up bottler in the USA, during which time he negotiated and financed a leverage buyout with First Boston. Shaun currently sits on a number public and private boards, including Aryzta, A.G., a global food company listed on the Swiss and Irish stock exchanges. He received a BBA degree in Public Accounting from Pace University, and is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of New York.



As a veteran food industry executive, David Kalman brings more than 40 years of experience to TRAUB. David’s experience ranges across a variety of categories from leading food brands to food service to school systems to co-packing facets of the industry. Along with Paul Newman and AE Hotchner, David was one of the original founders of Newman’s Own Inc., a world-famous, large-scale premium food business. He also was a partner in Advantage Food Marketing, representing the sales, marketing, and production coordination of more than 25 companies. David also represented Marathon Enterprises which is known for SABRETT Hot Dogs and Alle Processing, one of the largest Kosher Food Manufactures. Prior to this, he independently launched Food Brokerage Co. He began his career as a food broker in New England and New York, working with many food producers throughout the USA. David attended Paul Smith’s College for Hotel and Restaurant Management and holds an AAS Degree. He currently serves on the Advisory Boards of the Yale Eye Center and the Westport Arts Center.



“We will be overseeing dozens of new projects this year and it is my goal to bring together the food and beverage industry’s best of the best to support TRAUB and its clients,” said J. Patrick Kenny, Managing Director of TRAUB’s Consumer Food and Beverage division. “Shaun and David have already made a strong impact working with our private equity clients. Having industry veterans like them will offer us the opportunity to not only make a significant impact for our clients, but also leave a positive footprint on the overall industry.”



TRAUB Consumer Food and Beverage is working with several Private Equity groups as well as a number of national and global branding and distribution strategy assignments. The group also has several spirits and non-alcohol initiatives along with several entertainment clients licensing relationships and is assisting in the long-term strategic planning of a number of Fortune 500 consumer goods companies. The company’s growing list of clients include brand owners, marketers, and private equity firms that have engaged TRAUB to facilitate significant revenue growth through identifying market opportunities and forging global strategic partnerships.



