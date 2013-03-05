Marx Myles Inc. Unveils Press and Media Kits Designed to Capture Attention

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Press and media kits introduce a company to those who share information with the public. The press and media kit acts as a resume for the company, in most cases. As journalists, investors, clients and advertisers receive many kits of this type, companies can never be too careful when it comes to developing the kit. Presentation quality plays a large role in whether or not a kit gets noticed, according to Arthur Marx of Marx Myles, Inc (www.MarxMyles.com).



Press and media kits contain information about a company and are designed to familiarize customers and clients with the business. The kits must grab attention when a company's goal is to obtain more media coverage or publicity. "When designing a press and media kit, businesses need to focus on two goals-creating a presentation which sticks in the minds of the viewers and ensuring marketing materials are consistent across the business," Mr. Marx explains.



"Printing companies offer design and printing services, but do they have the necessary experience to ensure the presentation shines above the rest? When comparing commercial printers, customers need to ensure the printer understands that the presentation and packaging of the press and media kit sets the tone for the company mission. The appearance of the kit remains as important as the content as marketing materials help to establish the overall image of the company. The staff at Marx Myles, Inc. understands this and assists the customers in designing a package that meets their needs.



Items found in a press and media kit include a presentation folder, introductory letter and biographies of upper management. Copies of press releases, product reviews, sell sheets and annual reports or other company publications may be found here along with rate cards, fast and/or spec sheets, brochures and product images. "Each client differs in terms of what they want and need to present to the public. The goal of Marx Myles Inc. continues to be to provide clients with the items their company will most benefit from without requiring extras that add to the cost and don't provide a good return on investment," Arthur Marx states.



About Marx Myles, Inc

Marx Myles, established more than 50 years ago, continues to have a reputation as a reliable and reputable printing company in the New York area. Although the main offices are located in New York, the company handles national accounts with ease and specializes in working with schools, corporations and non-profit organizations. As Marx Myles, Inc. understands the importance of the projects they take on, attention to detail is standard on all projects and all work is completed quickly to ensure project deadlines are met. Service, reliability, pricing and quality are four hallmarks of this business whose goal is to provide beautifully printed materials while meeting customer deadlines. Each project dedicates itself to presenting the client's company or organization in the most favorable light.