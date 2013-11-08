Mary Anderson Answers the Burning Question ~ Does Garcinia Cambogia Work on Mary Anderson Gospel Talk

Maplewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- A lot of concern shoppers are asking the question 'Does Garcinia Cambogia work?' However, there is no straight answer to this question. Some studies indicate that it does work, while other studies deny that it has any significant effect on weight reduction. Among animal studies, for example, the mice used to test this substance ate less food, lost weight and produced less fat from the sugar they consumed. On the other hand, human studies offered mix results. In certain cases, subjects who consumed this substance exhibited no difference from those subjects who were given placebo pills. On the other hand, there are some tests which proved that this substance does indeed lead to weight loss and normal blood lipid levels. So at this point, it's important to keep an open mind, while experts are still trying to reach a more conclusive position.



The ambiguity behind such results means that additional clinical trials will be necessary before a true consensus on the efficacy of Garcinia Cambogia can be reached. What this means for consumers, of course, is that pharmaceutical companies cannot sell or promote this substance as a drug until new clinical trials could be implemented.



On the other hand, it's important to keep in mind that Garcinia products are often sold as nutritional supplements, and not as pharmaceuticals, which means that they don't have the same burden of proof to worry about. With supplements, the only thing manufacturers need to worry about is that their products are safe for consumption and that they are responsibly labeled. Actual nutritional, health or medical claims are unnecessary for them. So despite the popularity of Garcinia Cambogia Extract, there is still no guarantee that they work. This is because aside from mixed results found in human testing, the effectiveness of G.C. products will also vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, as well as from batch to batch. This ultimately makes it difficult for consumers to compare one particular brand with another, considering the wide variety of products available.



As this is the case, it's important for consumers to only buy those brands which consistently get good customer feedback. It's also important to look for information online on which brands are the most reputable, and which ones are most likely to be scams. Keep in mind as well that Garcinia Cambogia Supplements should not be taken by people who are sick or who are undergoing treatment, considering how the side effects of this substance is yet to be fully confirmed.



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