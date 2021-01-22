Mary Bellavita, Fitness Trainer Rises to Fame on Instagram with Her Viral Workout Trainings

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Mary Bellavita, celebrity fitness trainer is currently the most popular icon on Instagram as her workout videos have gone viral. The ongoing pandemic has definitely changed the course of many people's lives especially with regards to their lifestyle. Staying in shape and keeping fit isn't as hard as it is believed to be. This celebrity fitness trainer believes that an individual must be on a 45 minute physical movement or exercising to keep the body in shape. And during this pandemic she has remained an inspiring individual not just for her clientele but for a lot of her followers. She has made it easier by posting videos about workouts that can be done at home without much equipment and investment. Celebrity clients or not, everyone should respect their body by eating healthy food, taking enough rest and working out to keep the body fit.



Mary Bellavita has become super popular on YouTube and Instagram through her live-streaming workout training videos. And since most of the fitness studios and gyms being closed, more and more fitness enthusiasts are depending on online sources to keep their fitness session going. Mary constantly posts her video conference session with celebrity clients and had recently uploaded workout videos for abs and butts, leg exercises and many others with just a yoga mat and nothing else. Mary also offers pre-recorded online classes and training classes on select fitness apps. She also has customized 8 week and 12 week training programs with a tailored workout routines for her clients.



To know more visit https://www.marybellavita.com/



About Mary Bellavita

Mary Bellavita is a certified personal trainer and strength coach with ISSA and other certifications. Mary is also a model and passionate about helping other individuals discover the beauty of feeling great and confident in their own skin.



